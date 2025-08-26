'Make Cracker Barrel Great Again': Donald Trump, Republican Party Weigh In On Restaurant Logo Rebrand

Restaurant company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL is being offered free advice from President Trump as the company faces potential boycotts over its logo rebrand and changes made inside its restaurants.

Trump And Republican Party Weigh In On Rebrand

Cracker Barrel issued a message to fans on Monday after causing an uproar over its logo change and news that the décor inside its restaurants had recently changed.

On Tuesday, Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts on the logo change that has upset many conservatives.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump said.

The president said Cracker Barrel has gotten "a billion dollars worth of free publicity" due to the attention over the logo, saying the restaurant now has a "great opportunity."

"Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the ‘HOTTEST' country anywhere in the world. One year ago, it was ‘DEAD.' Good luck!" wrote Trump.

The X account of the Republican Party (@GOP) shared the post from Trump and captioned it with a tweet that said "Make Cracker Barrel Great Again!"

Tuesday's post from Trump comes after his son, Don Jr., weighed in on the issue last week. "WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel," he asked in a tweet.

Don Jr. shared a post from Woke War Room that said the logo isn't an accident and is part of Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino's agenda to change the company using DEI policies.

Cracker Barrel Sticking With New Logo

Barring any change of heart after Trump's message, Cracker Barrel has defended its logo change and is ready to move forward.

In a post shared on Facebook Monday, Cracker Barrel issued "a promise to our guests."

The restaurant company thanked fans and non-fans for the comments. Cracker Barrel said it is sticking to the restaurant's values, which were established with the opening of the first store in 1969: "hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care."

"You've also shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be," the restaurant company stated.

The company said it is keeping the new logo, but the "old timer" from the logo who disappeared will be featured on the menu, road signs and inside stores.

"We know we won't always get everything right the first time, but we'll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees."

What's Next

With increased attention on the restaurant, more investors and analysts may be prepared to review the company's quarterly financial results and listen to the earnings call.

The company is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results in September. Management will likely face a handful of questions from analysts about the logo rebrand.

Analysts will also likely ask if traffic has changed since the logo rebrand to potentially show the impact of any boycotts.

In June, Cracker Barrel reported third-quarter financial results. The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share but missed revenue estimates.

The company showed comparable store restaurant growth of 1.0% year-over-year. It proved to be the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales growth at restaurants.

The company also reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance and raised its EBITDA outlook. With potential boycotts and visitors opting to dine elsewhere, the company could miss these new forecasts.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in five of the last 10 quarters. It missed revenue estimates in seven of the previous 10 quarters.

CBRL Price Action

Cracker Barrel stock is up 5.2% to $57.06 on Tuesday, after trading down in recent sessions. The stock is up 3.9% year-to-date in 2025 with a 52-week trading range of $33.86 to $71.93.

