KFC Launches Comeback Campaign With Free Chicken, Fill-Ups And Colonel Sanders Reboot: Yum! Brands Bets Big On Revival Amid Fried Chicken Turf War

Yum! Brands Inc. YUM subsidiary KFC announced its “Kentucky Fried Comeback” campaign on Monday, launching a comprehensive brand revival strategy amid intensifying competition in the quick-service restaurant sector.

The Louisville-based chain is offering free eight-piece chicken buckets with a minimum $15 online purchase through its digital platforms.

What Happened: KFC President Catherine Tan-Gillespie acknowledged the brand’s market position challenges, stating the company is “well aware of the latest fried chicken rankings” and committed to reclaiming market share through operational improvements and customer feedback integration.

The campaign represents a strategic pivot for the 75-year-old brand, which has faced declining market share in the competitive fried chicken segment.

The comeback initiative centers on KFC’s Original Recipe chicken, featuring the proprietary blend of 11 herbs and spices, alongside new menu additions including Kentucky Fried Pickles and $7 Fill Up meals. The company has implemented operational enhancements that have driven improvements in taste and customer satisfaction metrics, according to company statements.

KFC’s marketing strategy includes reviving Colonel Sanders’ branding with a “serious” tone shift across store signage and digital platforms. The campaign features chef Matty Matheson alongside the Colonel character, emphasizing the brand’s “obsessive pursuit of the boldest flavor.”

Why It Matters: Parent company Yum! Brands recently received a Buy rating upgrade from Goldman Sachs with a $167 price target, representing 16% upside potential. Analyst Christine Cho cited YUM’s “best-in-class unit growth trajectory” and 98% franchise model as key strengths driving operational resilience.

The comeback occurs as YUM invests $2 billion in UK and Ireland expansion, adding 500 stores and 7,000 jobs over five years. Despite first-quarter revenue of $1.79 billion missing analyst consensus estimates of $1.8 billion, adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 exceeded expectations of $1.29.

