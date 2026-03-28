Melinda French Gates Almost Quit Microsoft At 25. Now She Has A Simple Rule for Giving Feedback Without Losing Your Cool: 'Being Clear Is Kind'

Melinda French Gates doesn’t avoid difficult conversations. She just doesn’t rush into them either.

“I’m not going to tell you right away, because I need time to think it through,” she told Bloomberg’s Leaders with Francine Lacqua podcast earlier this month. “If I’m angry about something, [I do this] to calm down. That’s on me.”

Clarity Is Kindness

The rule, she explains, isn’t about softening criticism, but about making it land. “Being clear is kind,” French Gates said, “because I’m giving them feedback so they can actually grow and become better.”

The 48-hour window also works as a signal in the other direction: once it closes without a word, employees know they’re in the clear. “If they pass the 48-hour mark, they can be confident that the job they did was a good job. You’re not going to get to your performance review and have a surprise.”

A Style Forged At Microsoft

The philosophy has roots in her early career. French Gates spent nine years at Microsoft, joining straight out of college into what she described as “the boys’ debate society” — a hard-charging culture where she found herself mirroring an aggressive style that didn’t sit right with her.

“About two years in — so I would’ve been about 25 at the time — I realized I didn’t like myself,” she said. “I didn’t like how I was treating people outside of work, because I was treating them the same way I was treating people inside of work.” She considered quitting. Instead, she pivoted to a leadership style that was firm but also nurturing — and to her surprise, it worked.

“I actually rose in the company,” she said.

French Gates currently leads Pivotal Ventures, the investment and incubation company she founded in 2015, and directs $12.5 billion received as part of her divorce settlement toward philanthropic causes globally.

The 48-hour rule, it turns out, wasn’t just a workplace habit. It became a leadership philosophy: “I don’t mind conflict. I learned to do it in a way for me that maintained my integrity.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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