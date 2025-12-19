Kevin O'Leary Says Growth Requires Discomfort After 'Uncut Gems' Acting Experience

Reflecting on his acting role in the 2019 film ‘Uncut Gems’, Kevin O'Leary said growth only happens when you are willing to get uncomfortable.

In an X post on Friday, the renowned investor wrote, “I’ve always believed that if you want to keep life interesting, you have to step outside your comfort zone.”

Unconventional Casting

O'Leary recalled that the film's creators told him they were "looking for a real a-hole" and said he was "perfect for it." Rather than taking offense, the ‘Shark Tank’ star said he viewed the remark as a compliment.

See Also: Kevin O’Leary Says Prenups Build Better Marriages, Urges Couples To Discuss Money Before Wedding

Describing the filming process, O'Leary said actors often had to repeat the same lines 25 to 30 times per scene. He added that about half of the film relied on improvisation, with spontaneous moments woven into scripted scenes between the characters.

Watching the process, O'Leary said it "made me respect the craft even more," adding, "Different world, different rules, same lesson."

Leaving the Comfort Zone

O'Leary emphasized through his post that growth comes from pushing beyond familiar boundaries, whether by learning new skills, taking risks, or accepting unexpected opportunities.

He noted film production differs from Shark Tank, noting that "this is not Shark Tank, it's not a democracy," where he typically has far more control.

Real estate investor Grant Cardone similarly emphasized that real growth happens outside comfort zones, noting that complacency traps people and setting ambitious goals is key to achieving success in life and finances.

He also stressed that if someone is living below their potential, it is entirely their own responsibility, reinforcing the importance of taking ownership of one's growth.

Codie Sanchez, founder and CEO of Contrarian Thinking, a financial advice enterprise, also emphasized that achieving success often requires leaving familiar surroundings, such as one's hometown, to access new opportunities, networks, and experiences, reinforcing that stepping out of one's comfort zone is key to growth.

In its entirety, the post highlighted O’Leary’s readiness to venture beyond his well-known business endeavors and take creative risks.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.