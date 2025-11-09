JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Enforces Phone‑Free Meetings To Maximize Focus, Criticizes Workplace Distractions

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), revealed his stringent phone usage policies at work, stressing the importance of total focus during working hours.

No Notifications Policy

“I don’t have notifications,” Dimon told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “If you sent me a text during the day, I probably do not read it.”

The only people who notify the 69-year-old American billionaire businessman are his kids. When he attends meetings, he leaves his phone in his office.

“When I go to my meetings, I did the pre-reads and I’m 100% focused on us,” Dimon said.

Meeting Etiquette Standards

At Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in October, Dimon called phone usage in meetings “disrespectful” and said it “wastes time.”

“If you have an iPad in front of me and it looks like you’re reading your email or getting notifications, I’ll tell you to close the damn thing,” Dimon said.

Earlier this year, Dimon expressed disapproval of work-from-home arrangements in an audio that was leaked.

Expert Perspective

Digital wellbeing expert Anastasia Dedyukhina told CNBC Make It that having a smartphone nearby can hurt the quality of conversations. A 2023 survey by Reviews.org found that Americans check their phones an average of 144 times a day.

Harvard associate professor Alison Wood Brooks told CNBC Make It that actively engaging in meetings can make people come across as smarter and more likable.

