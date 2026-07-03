Major companies with significant federal interests reportedly funded both the official U.S. semiquincentennial effort and President Donald Trump’s parallel Freedom 250 initiative.

Report Finds 14 Companies Supported Both America250 And Freedom 250

Semiquincentennial Commission and Freedom 250, the Trump-backed public-private initiative behind several of the administration’s marquee 250th anniversary events.

Of the companies contacted by the publication, only John Deere responded, saying it was proud to celebrate the Americans whose work helped “build power, feed and sustain” the country.

The company did not directly address questions about supporting both organizations.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Watchdogs Question Donor Access, Not Evidence Of Influence

Many of the companies backing both groups have substantial business before the federal government, ranging from defense and technology contracts to regulatory and tax matters.

The publication said it found no evidence that the sponsorships influenced government decisions or were connected to the companies’ dealings with the Trump administration.

Still, ethics experts argued that Freedom 250’s reported donor benefits raise concerns about the appearance of access.

Fundraising materials reported by The New York Times said higher-tier donors were offered perks such as VIP seating, private receptions with Trump, photo opportunities and speaking roles at July 4 events.

Bruce Freed, president of the Center for Political Accountability, told CNBC that the issue is not corporate sponsorship of a national celebration but the possibility that companies with pending government interests could gain special access to the president.

Freedom 250 Faces Political And Operational Challenges

Freedom 250 was launched after Trump returned to office, while America 250 was created by Congress in 2016 to organize bipartisan celebrations marking the nation’s 250th birthday.

The report noted that Freedom 250’s flagship National Mall events have faced setbacks, including several Democratic-led states opting out, reports of low attendance, power outages and multiple artists withdrawing after saying they were unaware of the events’ political associations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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