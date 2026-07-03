Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday unveiled plans for a new oil pipeline in Canada’s Alberta Province to the country’s west coast, along the Pacific Ocean, which could open doors to oil exports to Asia.

Mark Carney Touts New Pipeline

The Canadian government said that it will refer the proposed pipeline by the Government of Alberta to the Major Projects Office (MPO), the country’s agency that streamlines financing and regulatory approvals of Canadian infrastructure projects.

The pipeline would “transport one million barrels per day of oil toward global markets,” the government said.

“We are unlocking the full potential of our natural resources and ensuring our independence, sustainability, and prosperity for generations to come,” Carney said in the statement, adding that the pipeline opens the doors for Canada to become the “supplier of choice” for global allies and partners.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a statement on Thursday, said that the pipeline would help the Province achieve its target of doubling oil output to 8 million barrels per day. The construction of the pipeline is set to commence as early as September 2027, the statement said.

Trump’s Canada Oil, USMCA Pullback

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the agreement would remain in effect, but outlined that talks will continue to address U.S. concerns.

The Gordie Howe Bridge Row

Trump had also expressed concerns over Canada’s deal with China to allow over 49,000 EVs from China to enter the Canadian market at a reduced tariff rate of 6.1%.

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