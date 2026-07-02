Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, mocked President Donald Trump on Thursday by saying he was nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize for repeatedly declaring that he had ended the war in Iran.

Hunter Biden Mocks Trump’s Nobel Prize Claims

"I am officially nominating Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) for the Nobel Peace Prize," Hunter Biden wrote on X. "No President in History has ended the same war so many times."

Biden said Trump had "ended the war with Iran at least 38 times," citing a CNN tally from last month that counted Trump’s repeated claims that the conflict was close to ending or already resolved.

"No President has ever done this before," Biden added. "And he is nowhere near finished ending it. It’s a record worthy of the Nobel committee’s recognition."

He closed the post with, "Thank you for your attention to this matter!" borrowing one of Trump’s signature signoffs.

Benzinga reached out to the White House for comment but had not heard back at the time of writing.

Trump Keeps Seeking Peace Prize Recognition Again

The jab came as Trump continues to seek recognition for his foreign policy record. Trump has repeatedly argued that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, an award that has gone to several U.S. presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Barack Obama while they were in office. Jimmy Carter won after leaving the White House.

Since his father left office, Hunter Biden has become a more active social media voice, frequently needling Republicans and joking about his own past struggles with drug addiction.

Before leaving office, Joe Biden pardoned his son, who had been convicted in 2024 on three federal gun charges tied to his purchase and possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Iran Conflict Still Keeps Political Stakes Unsettled

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