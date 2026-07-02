Former Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her criticism of the two-party political system in America, suggesting it serves the interests of the elite at the expense of the majority.

Late Wednesday, Greene stated on X, “The two-party political system in America is designed and functions to divide 99% of Americans so you see each other as the enemy and refuse to work together to overthrow the real enemy, which are the elites.”

She further argued that this system has “enslaved” Americans in a $40 trillion debt and predicted the bankruptcy of Social Security and Medicare by 2032. Greene argued that the system is also “ruining” the value of the dollar.

Tucker Carlson Teases New Party

Last month, Carlson announced that he had exited the Republican Party after 35 years of supporting it, over differences with Trump’s Iran war decision and his stance on the U.S.-Israel policy.

Challenges Before Third Political Parties

The buzz around the formation of third parties gained momentum during last year’s feud between Elon Musk and Trump.

Musk teased plans to establish a third political party called the “America Party,” which he ultimately shelved to avoid alienating Republicans. Over the past months, Musk and Trump have mended their ties, with the trillionaire still donating funds to the GOP ahead of the midterm elections.

"I think that nobody is really hitting it right. The Democrats are too far left….The Republicans are too far right. And I don’t think anybody’s hitting the cord, not the cord that I want to hear, and not the cord that other people want to hear,” said Trump.

As per election experts, the formation of a third party in the U.S. is fraught with legal and logistical obstacles. The process involves navigating a complex web of state laws, stringent ballot access regulations, and potential legal disputes. The rules for recognizing political parties on the ballot vary by state and can range from challenging to nearly impossible to overcome.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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