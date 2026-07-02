Trump's America250 Celebrations to Close Reagan National Airport for Nearly 15 Hours

The America250 celebrations over the July 4th weekend will see the Ronald Reagan International Airport in Washington, DC shut down its operations for nearly 15 hours.

FAA Announces Closure Of DC Airport

On Tuesday, the FAA made an announcement on X that said the DC airport operations will remain shut on July 3rd from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM local time and on July 4th from 12:00 PM to Midnight amid the Independence Day celebrations.

“These times are subject to change. Travelers should check with their airline for the latest flight status,” the post said. Business Insider reported on Wednesday that airlines have scheduled 260 flights from the airport on July 4th.

Delta Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

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