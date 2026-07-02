Rick Scott Says Democrats' Housing Bill 'Does Nothing' to Fix Affordability, Pushes Tax-Free Savings Plan

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) argued that the Democratic housing proposal fails to address the underlying drivers of rising home prices, while promoting his own plan to help first-time buyers save for a home tax-free.

Scott Criticizes Housing Bill

On Wednesday, Scott criticized the Democrats’ housing bill in a post on X, saying it overlooks what he considers the fundamental causes of the nation’s housing affordability challenges.

"Here’s what nobody’s talking about with the Democrats’ housing bill: it does NOTHING to deal with the actual roots of the problem," Scott wrote.

He argued that the proposal "doesn’t address all the regulatory costs that stack up at the local level."

He further added that "Congress can’t do that. We need REAL solutions."

Scott also highlighted his own legislative proposal, the American Dream Accounts Act, which he said would allow Americans to save for their first home on a tax-free basis.

"My American Dream Accounts Act helps Americans save up for their first home TAX-FREE. Slashing federal spending and attacking our debt will bring down interest rates," he wrote.

Scott concluded by saying, "If we want affordable homes, let’s get those done."

Housing Bill Tensions As Mortgage Demand Stalls

Earlier, U.S. mortgage demand was mostly flat as borrowers reduced use of adjustable-rate mortgages due to higher costs and rising rate risk.

Total applications edged up just 0.04%, with slight movements in refinance and purchase activity. Fixed mortgage rates dipped marginally, while ARM rates rose, pushing ARM usage to its lowest level since January.

At the same time, political tensions over housing policy escalated.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he would send the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act to President Donald Trump after a delay, noting it had already passed Congress and focused on boosting supply and improving affordability.

Trump, however, dismissed the measure as a "yawn," prioritizing the SAVE America Act instead and signaling continued opposition that had already delayed the bill’s signing ceremony.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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