Elizabeth Warren, Gavin Newsom Slam Trump

Quoting a post by CBS News on the social media platform X, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) delivered sharp criticism of Trump, who said that the new Qatari jet replacing the Air Force One was “appropriate for a President,” and that there had “never been a plane like this,” hailing Qatar as an ally of the U.S. in the Middle East.

“Instead of signing the bipartisan bill to make housing more affordable, Donald Trump is taking a joy ride in his $400 million taxpayer-renovated Qatari jet,” Warren said in her post.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) also slammed Trump over the Qatari jet. “Air Fraud One,” Newsom’s Press Office handle said, quoting a post by White House’s Director of Communications Steven Cheung, which showed pictures of the aircraft’s interiors.

Newsom had earlier criticized the jet amid affordability concerns in the U.S. as gas and grocery prices soar. Newsom’s Press Office called the jet a “flying palace.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) had also slammed Trump over the jet, accusing the President of using taxpayer-funded resources to support his luxury projects.

Bernie Sanders Decries Trump’s Involvement With Middle East

Sanders then asked whether Trump was really working for the America First policy. “America first? Really?” the Vermont Independent said.

Notably, Trump recently responded to the disclosures by World Liberty Financial, a Trump family venture, among others, showcasing $1 billion in cryptocurrency windfall.

The FAA’s Supersonic Flight Reveal

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