Babies born in the United States during America’s 250th birthday celebration will receive a first-of-its-kind commemorative Social Security card, the Social Security Administration announced Wednesday, extending the Trump administration’s growing slate of semiquincentennial keepsakes.

Newborns Get Limited Edition Social Security Cards

The limited-edition cards will go to newborns born between July 2 and Dec. 31, 2026. They will feature the official Freedom 250 logo in black ink but will function exactly like standard Social Security cards.

"Freedom 250 is a celebration of America’s storied history and the monumental moments that have shaped our nation, including the creation of Social Security over 90 years ago," SSA Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in a public press release.

The design applies only to original cards issued through the agency’s Enumeration at Birth program during the six-month window. Babies born before July 2 or after Dec. 31, as well as anyone requesting a replacement card, will receive standard cards.

Families Will Not Need Extra Paperwork

The SSA said the commemorative cards will come at no additional cost to families or taxpayers. Parents will not need to apply or register separately. They will receive the cards automatically through the standard birth registration process used at hospitals, birthing centers and through licensed midwives.

The agency also warned families to watch for scams. It said it will not call, text or email parents seeking payment or extra personal information to issue the commemorative card.

Freedom 250 Branding Expands Further

Freedom 250 is a Trump administration-backed public-private effort and is separate from America250, the congressionally created commission established in 2016 to mark the nation’s history.

The rollout adds to a wider administration push to brand the 250th anniversary with collectibles, federal designs and public events. Last week, Trump unveiled a limited-edition "Patriot Passport" featuring his likeness as part of a commemorative passport program.

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