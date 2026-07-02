Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill) intensified criticism of President Donald Trump during an interview, saying he believes the president is showing signs of "dementia" while pointing to changes in his speech and behavior over time.

Pritzker Says Trump ‘Suffering From Dementia’

On Tuesday, during an interview with Kaitlan Collins on CNN, Pritzker responded to questions about recent remarks from Donald Trump describing Democratic Socialists as a major national threat.

Pritzker said, "The man is continually suffering from dementia. I don’t think he really understands what he’s saying."

He added, "I think he has these concepts in his head and he blurts them out without really thinking."

Pressed on whether he truly believed Trump had dementia, Pritzker replied, "I do," but noted, "I’m not a doctor. I haven’t diagnosed anything."

He said his view is based on comparing Trump’s public appearances from 2015–2016 with more recent speeches, arguing there is a noticeable difference in coherence and tone.

He also criticized Trump’s rhetoric toward political opponents, saying the president "regularly threatens to go after people" and uses government power in ways he views as politically motivated.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

White House Rejects ‘Blatantly False’ Accusation

The White House pushed back on the comments, with spokesperson Davis Ingle calling Pritzker "a slob and an incompetent governor who pushes blatantly false narratives like this in a desperate attempt to stay relevant," reported The Hill.

Ingle said Trump’s "sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility" reflect his leadership style, adding that the "President’s Health, Which Remains Exceptional," has been fully disclosed to the public.

Trump Health Scrutiny Grows

Earlier, President Trump faced renewed scrutiny over his health after a visible neck rash was reported, with the White House saying he was using a medicated cream while declining to disclose the underlying condition.

The White House also released details of a previously undisclosed MRI of Trump’s heart and abdomen, stating the scans were "perfectly normal" with no signs of cardiovascular issues and that his organs appeared healthy.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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