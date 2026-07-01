On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he will press ahead with a lengthy Fourth of July address at the America 250 celebration in Washington despite forecasts calling for extreme heat.

How To Watch Trump’s July 4 Address Live

Trump’s speech will headline the Salute to America 250 Celebration & Fireworks on the National Mall on Saturday, marking the nation’s 250th Independence Day celebration.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EDT, with Trump expected to deliver his remarks at 9:45 p.m. EDT, The Hill reported.

Viewers can watch the address live on the White House Live page or the Official White House YouTube channel.

The celebration will also feature military flyovers, air shows and a fireworks display.

While Freedom 250, the organization coordinating the event, lists the fireworks for 10:30 p.m. EDT, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has said they will begin at 11 p.m. EDT.

Trump Says He’ll Deliver A ‘Really Long’ Speech Despite Extreme Heat

Speaking Wednesday during the opening ceremony for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, Trump joked that soaring temperatures would not shorten his remarks.

“By the way, on July 4th, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out and I’m going to go and I’m going to make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything,” Trump said.

Last month, Trump promoted the National Mall event on Truth Social as “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all.”

“There will be incredible Flyovers and Airshows featuring our Top Military Pilots and Equipment, and I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss,” he wrote.

Washington Braces For Record-Challenging Heat

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 107 degrees in Washington on Saturday, with temperatures expected to remain hot into the evening before falling to around 88 degrees by the time Trump is scheduled to speak.

Forecasters have warned of an elevated extreme heat risk, with humidity likely to make conditions feel even hotter and potentially challenge the city’s July 4 temperature record of 100 degrees, set in 1919.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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