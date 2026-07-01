Germany Seeks US Collaboration to Build Tomahawk, Patriot Missiles at Home in Major Defense Push: Report

Germany has reportedly requested that the U.S. allow an increase in the production of American weapons on German soil.

The German government is pushing for a co-production agreement with the U.S., ahead of the forthcoming NATO summit in Ankara. This initiative is part of a broader European strategy to utilize their defense-industrial capacity to mend the strained ties with Washington, reported the Financial Times on Wednesday.

German and U.S. industries are already engaged in discussions on “joint production concepts”. The talks cover “anything” that could bolster the defense capabilities of both countries, including the co-production of long-range Tomahawk missiles and PAC-3, the most advanced missiles used by Patriot air-defense systems.

The U.S. government and industry sectors have shown a more positive response to these proposals than anticipated. German officials consider their vast industrial base, inclusive of the auto sector, a win-win solution for both Europe and the U.S., as per the report.

Manufacturing key U.S. weapons in the EU’s biggest economy could help Washington tackle capacity issues worsened by the war in Iran. It could also expedite the acquisition of weapons for countries like Germany as they rush to re-arm in light of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, sources told the publication.

However, Washington’s approval would be required before any sensitive U.S. technology could be manufactured outside the United States.

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Germany Reaffirms U.S. Defense Ties

Following the cabinet meeting in Berlin on Wednesday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany’s continued defense cooperation with the U.S. is essential, reported Guardian.

"We want to become more independent, but we don’t want to do without closer cooperation with the U.S.," Pistorius said.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany is accelerating efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities, arguing that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security, freedom, and prosperity. Pistorius echoed the message, saying Germany has made significant progress in improving its military readiness over the past few years.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, also present at the cabinet meeting, said “When it comes to the defense of Ukraine, the U.S. is still indispensable."

Rheinmetall Collaborates With US Defense Companies

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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