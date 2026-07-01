While Donald Trump’s crypto windfalls dominate the news, his 2026 financial disclosure exposes a quieter, $17.2 million revenue stream for First Lady Melania Trump—fueled by digital collectibles, a memoir, and a highly lucrative movie project.

The MKT World LLC Empire

According to the official filing, this holding company was “set up to enter into various agreements, including but not limited to appearance and speaking engagements and the sale of NFTs and other collectables, to receive net proceeds from the book ‘Melania’, and the film ‘Melania’.”

Inside the $17.2 Million Windfall

The most striking revelation is a massive payout for a movie. The disclosure lists a “License agreement with Designers Manager – Film ‘Melania’,” which generated $10,710,000 in “Net proceeds.”

Additionally, the First Lady continues to profit heavily from digital assets. A separate “License agreement with Designers Manager for the sale of NFTs and other collectibles” yielded $6,011,259.

Her book deal rounded out the portfolio, with a “License agreement with Designers Manager -“Melania” Publisher Skyhorse” bringing in $521,161.

Breakdown of Melania Trump’s MKT World LLC Earnings

Total 2025 MKT World LLC Income: $17,242,420

Massive Gains from WLFI and Memecoin Royalties

Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures generated over $1 billion in income in 2025. The president’s earnings featured more than $520 million derived from token sales by World Liberty Financial—a crypto project launched by his sons—alongside an additional $65 million-plus from selling equity in WLFI’s parent entity, WLF Holdco LLC.

According to the disclosure, he also earned $1.8 million through validator rewards from staking Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Furthermore, CIC Digital LLC—a Trump Organization affiliate managing the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin—documented over $635 million in royalty revenue from what are termed “Celebration Coins.”

Notably, the memecoin’s value has plummeted by over 97% since reaching its post-launch peak in January 2025.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ Evan El-Amin