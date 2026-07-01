Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Supreme Court has reinforced the constitutional principle of birthright citizenship, arguing that anyone born on U.S. soil is an American citizen despite renewed political debate over immigration policy.

Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Schumer criticized President Donald Trump and said the court had reaffirmed a long-standing constitutional interpretation tied to the Fourteenth Amendment.

"Despite Trump’s best efforts to bully them, the Supreme Court just reaffirmed that if you are born in America, you belong in America," Schumer wrote.

He added that the principle has deep historical roots. "For 250 years, America has been a nation made stronger by immigrants."

"The framers of the Fourteenth Amendment wove that value into our Constitution, affirming that those born on American soil are citizens," he further said.

Schumer also wrote, "No matter how much President Trump tries to steal citizenship from people that the Constitution has said have earned it and reverse the grand American tradition of welcoming newcomers to our nation, the Supreme Court confirmed today that those born in America are American."

Supreme Court Blocks Trump Birthright Citizenship

The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship in a 6-3 decision, reaffirming the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment that grants automatic citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called it a "travesty," arguing the 14th Amendment was intended to secure citizenship for formerly enslaved people after the Civil War, not for children of undocumented or temporary immigrants.

He said the decision "departs from the original meaning of the Constitution" and urged Congress to act.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also criticized the ruling, saying he would continue efforts to change birthright citizenship through legislation or a constitutional amendment.

He described automatic citizenship as a "major pull factor" for birth tourism and illegal immigration.

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