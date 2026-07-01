Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton escalated her criticism of President Donald Trump on social media, citing news reports that raise questions about potential conflicts of interest tied to stock trades and government contracts.

Axon Stock Claim And White House Contract Scrutiny

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Clinton shared screenshots from CNBC and The Washington Post while accusing Trump of "unprecedented corruption."

Clinton wrote, "Another day, another round of headlines about Trump’s unprecedented corruption."

"And this is just the stuff there’s reporting about," she added.

One CNBC headline she highlighted alleged that Trump purchased up to $5 million in Axon stock before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pursued a $220 million contract involving the company’s Taser products.

A separate Washington Post headline referenced a reported $500 million no-bid contract tied to the construction of a White House ballroom project.

Kelly Accuses Trump Of Stock Trading

Previously, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) also accused Trump of extensive stock trading while making policy decisions tied to the same companies, calling it "corrupt" and urging a ban on stock trading for federal officials.

Kelly alleged Trump made "thousands of stock trades" in a recent quarter while influencing corporate outcomes through policy decisions. He said the behavior raised serious ethical concerns.

Kelly also said members of Congress and senior officials may be trading on non-public information and called for stricter restrictions on government officials’ ability to trade stocks.

The White House denied the allegations, saying Trump’s assets were held in a trust managed by his children and rejecting claims of conflicts of interest.

Trump Axon Stock Purchase

Federal disclosures cited in the report showed he purchased Axon shares on Feb. 10, followed two weeks later by an ICE notice seeking thousands of Tasers and related equipment.

The report said there was no evidence Trump was involved in the process or that officials were aware of his stock purchase, and no contract had been awarded.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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