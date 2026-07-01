Republicans Criticize Supreme Court’s Birthright Citizenship Ruling

The court voted 6-3 to invalidate Trump’s executive order, reaffirming the longstanding interpretation of the 14th Amendment that everyone born on U.S. soil is automatically a U.S. citizen, regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blasted the ruling, calling it a “travesty.”

In a post on X, Cruz argued that the 14th Amendment was intended to guarantee citizenship for formerly enslaved people following the Civil War, not for children born to people who are in the U.S. illegally or temporarily.

“The Court adopted an interpretation that departs from the original meaning of the Constitution and incentivizes illegal immigration,” Cruz wrote, urging Congress to pass legislation to restore what he described as the Citizenship Clause’s original meaning.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) echoed those concerns, saying he remained committed to changing U.S. birthright citizenship laws through legislation or a constitutional amendment.

“I will continue to push to fix this major pull factor for birth tourism and illegal immigration into the U.S.,” Graham wrote, arguing that automatic citizenship has fueled so-called birth tourism.

Democrats Praise Decision As Constitutional Victory

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) welcomed the ruling, saying the court prevented Trump from rewriting the Constitution.

“The Constitution barely survived today,” Newsom wrote on X, adding that the fight to defend American democracy is “far from over.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also celebrated the decision, saying the Constitution clearly protects birthright citizenship.

“It’s simple: if you’re born in America, you’re an American,” Warren wrote, adding that while the court upheld the law, the broader fight over immigrant rights continues.

Trump Calls On Congress To Act

Following the ruling, Trump acknowledged the court’s decision but urged Congress to pursue legislation ending birthright citizenship.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the ruling was “too bad for our Country” and called on lawmakers to “start TODAY” on legislation to end an “expensive and unfair” policy, pledging his “Complete and Total Support.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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