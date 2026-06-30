On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill) escalated his criticism of President Donald Trump, alleging that Trump turns to unlawful tactics against political opponents when confronted with setbacks in courts and elections.

Trump Accused Of Retaliation Against Political Opponents

In a post on X, Pritzker directly accused Trump of abusing power in response to political losses.

He wrote, "When Donald Trump feels like he’s not winning, he will break the law to go after those he thinks are his political enemies or who are defeating him in court and at the ballot box."

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Pritzker Criticized Trump On Inflation And Spending Priorities

Earlier, Pritzker had criticized Trump, saying tariffs and Republican policies are driving higher inflation and raising costs for Americans.

Pritzker said Americans are "feeling the pain" from tariffs and argued that federal policies have contributed to higher prices for groceries, gas, and prescription drugs.

He also said inflation is higher than when Trump took office and accused Republicans of cutting health care and food assistance programs.

Separately, Pritzker criticized Trump’s economic priorities, arguing that federal spending choices show misplaced focus.

He cited Trump’s remarks about oil prices and said the administration was prioritizing symbolic or high-profile projects over consumer relief.

He also attacked proposed spending decisions tied to Trump, contrasting them with claims that social safety net programs like Medicaid and SNAP were unaffordable.

Pritzker argued that federal resources appear available for projects linked to the president, while basic assistance programs face cuts, framing the debate as a question of national priorities and economic fairness.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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