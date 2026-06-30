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The SpaceX logo is displayed on a mobile phone with a visual digital reflected background, is seen in this photo illustration. Taken in Brussels, Belgium, on 15 February 2026. JRdes
June 30, 2026 5:07 AM 3 min read

Trump Accounts Could Land An Unexpected Boost As SpaceX Reportedly Weighs Stock Donation

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) is reportedly in talks with the Trump administration about a potential donation to the Trump Accounts, a savings initiative for children.

White House has approached SpaceX for a possible stock donation to the Trump Accounts, reported Semafor on Monday. These accounts, aimed at children’s savings, are scheduled to be launched next week.

White House and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

Musk Sees No Need to Save

Musk said that while the Dells’ gesture was commendable, he believes future technological progress will eliminate poverty, making saving money unnecessary through what he called “universal high income.”

First Ever Joint Opening With NYSE And Nasdaq

The Trump Accounts, created under President Donald Trump‘s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, are tax-deferred investment accounts for children. The program provides eligible children with a $1,000 government-funded investment account that families, employers, and outside donors can contribute to over time.

“We’re ​having a big opening bell ceremony next ⁠week. They’re doing that to celebrate ​the accounts to make sure everybody knows ​it’s time to get an account for your kid, even if it’s not born this year,” ​Hassett said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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