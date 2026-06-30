President Donald Trump dismissed a bipartisan housing affordability bill as a "yawn" on Monday, arguing that the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, aka SAVE, was far more important as he continued pressuring Congress to advance his voting legislation.

Trump Prioritizes Voting Bill Over Housing

"It’s so unimportant compared to the SAVE America Act," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, according to Reuters, adding, "It’s a yawn," he continued. "To me, compared to the SAVE America Act, just about everything is a big yawn."

Trump also conceded the election bill is "probably not going to happen because we have four Republican senators, maybe five, that just won’t vote for it. It’s crazy."

Housing Bill Targets Affordability Problems

The bill would block large investors from buying up single-family homes, create pilot programs to expand access to small-dollar mortgages of less than $100,000 and improve fairness in the appraisal industry.

The clash comes as housing and inflation remain central political issues. The Consumer Price Index, a standard inflation gauge, rose 4.2% in May, its highest level since April 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Trump returned to office in January 2025.

SAVE Act Fight Faces Senate Resistance

Trump said on Monday that a Supreme Court decision upholding a Mississippi law allowing mail-in ballots sent by Election Day to be counted made the bill more urgent.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock