The House Rules Committee has given the green light to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), merging it with the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act on Monday.

The combined legislation has now been forwarded to the floor for further consideration.

McGovern expressed his concerns during the hearing, stating, “Let me be clear. The Senate will just strip the Save Act out. They’ve already said that merging it with the NDAA bill doesn’t prevent that. Nothing in this rule will prevent that."

The procedural rule up for a vote also includes funding for national security and the State Department, along with a resolution marking the first anniversary of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who supports the SAVE America Act, warned that the Senate could remove the voter ID bill from the NDAA, arguing that merging the two bills through the MIRV process would not ensure the measure’s passage.

“MIRV ref NDAA won’t work,” wrote Luna.

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The Fate Of SAVE ACT

Several conservative Republicans have vowed to oppose a procedural rule advancing key legislation unless the SAVE America Act moves forward. Although Speaker Mike Johnson proposed including the measure to win over holdouts, some lawmakers remain skeptical, raising doubts over whether he can secure the near-unanimous GOP support needed to pass the rule.

Trump also acknowledged that the SAVE AMERICA ACT is unlikely to pass because several Republican senators are not expected to support it.

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