MyPillow CEO and Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Mike Lindell defended his election integrity views and campaign record in a heated ABC News interview as he faces scrutiny in the state’s GOP primary race.

Election Integrity Claims

On Monday, during the interview, Lindell was questioned about his campaign performance, his third-place finish at the state GOP convention, and his continued focus on 2020 election claims.

He argued he has consistently polled strongly and said voters want an outsider with business experience.

"I’ve been polling number one since the first poll that was taken last year," Lindell said.

He added, "People want change. They don’t want the same old establishment candidates."

The discussion repeatedly returned to his long-running focus on voting systems and election security.

Lindell said electronic voting machines should be eliminated, stating, "My whole quest is not to overturn the 2020 election is to get rid of electronic voting machines."

The reporter pushed back, noting that courts and investigations have not supported allegations of widespread machine-related fraud.

Lindell rejected that characterization and accused the media of misrepresenting his position.

He also referenced the defamation case involving Dominion Voting Systems, suggesting recent legal developments were significant and pointing to what he called evidence supporting election vulnerabilities.

Lindell also defended his business background, citing his rise from entrepreneur to CEO of MyPillow and saying he has managed through years of legal and financial pressure.

Trump Allies Seek Fund, Walz Drops Bid

Earlier, Several Trump allies and critics indicated they would seek payouts from the $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund," with Lindell saying he planned to apply over alleged business losses he estimated at $400 million.

Former HHS official Michael Caputo became the first to formally request compensation, seeking $2.7 million.

Separately, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) announced he would not seek a third term in the upcoming election amid a welfare-fraud scandal.

Walz said he could not fully commit to a campaign, adding that his focus needed to remain on "defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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