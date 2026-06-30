President Donald Trump unveiled a “Golden Gift” for the White House as the United States commemorates its 250th birthday year, sharing an image of a prominent gilded bald eagle displayed above one of the building’s entrances.

Trump Shares White House Golden Eagle

On Monday evening, Trump posted on Truth Social, writing, “A Golden Gift to the White House for its 250th Birthday Year!”

The accompanying image showed a large gold-colored bald eagle with its wings spread, mounted above a White House entrance and positioned over the U.S. coat of arms.

The bald eagle, the national bird of the U.S., has long served as a symbol of freedom, strength and national identity.

The White House later shared Trump’s post on its official X account.

Trump 250th Anniversary Coin And Currency Approved

Earlier, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved a 24-karat gold coin design featuring Trump for America’s 250th birthday celebrations, allowing the U.S. Mint to move ahead with production of a limited-run commemorative coin.

Separately, the Treasury Department said Trump’s signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s, replacing the traditional treasurer’s signature for the first time in over a century.

The updated bills are expected to be released later this year as part of the Semiquincentennial commemorations.

Officials said both changes were intended to honor the nation’s 250-year history and highlight economic strength and national identity.

Trump ICE ‘NICE’ And Airport Rename Plans

Previously, President Trump amplified a proposal to rename ICE as "NICE," sharing a mock design on social media.

The President called it a "GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT."

Separately, Eric Trump unveiled a new logo for the planned renaming of Palm Beach International Airport to President Donald J. Trump International Airport, calling it a proud milestone as officials advanced the rebranding process.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Robert V Schwemmer