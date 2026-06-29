Trump Downplays Housing Bill While Prioritizing SAVE America Act

Speaking in the Oval Office, President Trump said he had not yet decided whether to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.

This is a bipartisan measure designed to increase the nation’s housing supply through faster environmental reviews, new grant programs and fewer restrictions on prefabricated housing.

Trump was asked about his plans for the housing bill. In response, he said, “I don’t know. I think it’s so unimportant compared to the SAVE America Act.”

Pelosi, Warren And Others Condemn Trump’s Remarks

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wrote on X, “The President is willing to cruelly hold the American Dream hostage if it means giving himself more power. As always, when Donald Trump wins, working families lose.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also criticized the president, posting on X, “Donald Trump thinks bringing down Americans’ housing costs is ‘so unimportant.'”

Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) urged Trump to approve the legislation, writing that “The most important housing affordability legislation passed by Congress in the past three decades is being held hostage on the President’s desk.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) press office contrasted Trump’s stance with California’s affordable housing efforts, highlighting the state’s recently signed $11.25 billion affordable housing bond proposal while criticizing the delay in enacting the federal housing measure.

Housing Bill Awaits Trump’s Decision

The comments came after Trump last week canceled a planned signing ceremony for the housing bill as he pushed congressional Republicans to instead advance the SAVE America Act.

The act would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and establish a national voter database using state voter registration records.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Sunday that the legislation would be transmitted to the White House on Monday.

Under federal law, Trump has 10 days, excluding Sundays, to sign or veto the measure. If he takes no action while Congress remains in session, the bill becomes law without his signature.

The debate comes as housing affordability remains a key voter concern alongside inflation, with the Consumer Price Index rising 4.2% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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