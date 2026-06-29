Congressman Who Buys Magnificent Seven Stocks With Size Made New Quantum Bet

When it comes to tracking the trading activity of members of Congress, Rep. Cleo Fields (D-La.) is one of the most followed names based on the Magnificent Seven stocks and millions of dollars of trades he makes. A recent disclosure showed continued buying of Magnificent Seven names, along with a new quantum pick.

Cleo Fields New Stock Trades

Fields shared several new stock trades for June, as reported by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Fields reported the following:

June 15: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock

June 11: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock

June 11: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in Microsoft Corporation stock

June 4: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in Quantinuum Inc (NASDAQ:QNT) stock

Investors familiar with Fields know he loves buying Magnificent Seven stocks. The purchase of Quantinuum is the trade that draws attention.

Quantinuum recently went public, after being owned by Honeywell for years, and could be one of the new quantum bets on a sector that has seen explosive growth and attention from investors.

While Fields doesn’t make many trades outside of Magnificent Seven stocks or large-cap tech such as AMD and Netflix, some trades that fit this category are watched closely by investors.

Fields Trading History

Fields has spent millions of dollars buying up Magnificent Seven stocks.

In 2026, the congressman has mainly been buying Alphabet and Microsoft, while also investing in Apple and Meta Platforms. Those four stocks are his current top Magnificent Seven picks.

Data from Quiver Quantitative shows that Fields has made over $22 million in trades, including $21.58 million in trading volume in 2025.

In 2026, Fields has so far spent around $1.13 million on stocks.

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