Editor’s Note: The headline has been corrected to fix a typographical error.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley urged the Trump administration to keep strict sanctions on Iran, refuse to unfreeze Iranian assets and pressure China and Russia to stop buying Iranian oil and supplying equipment to Tehran, arguing that Washington should starve the regime of money rather than ease up after a fragile ceasefire.

Haley Urges More Pressure On Tehran

"Keep the sanctions on Iran. Don’t unfreeze their assets. Put the pressure on China and Russia to stop buying oil and supplying Iran with equipment," Haley wrote Sunday on X.

"The administration did the bulk of the work. Reversing the progress that was made is a waste. Keep the pressure on and have the gulf states support that pressure. You have to stop their ability to get any money," she added.

The post criticized the Trump administration’s recent memorandum of understanding with Iran, which ended hostilities, reopened the Strait of Hormuz toll-free and opened the door to sanctions relief talks after weeks of conflict-driven disruptions.

Conservatives Debate Iran Deal Alternatives

Haley’s post came in response to conservative radio host Mark Davis, who argued that skepticism about Iran honoring any deal was not illogical but that critics needed to name realistic alternatives. Davis dismissed ideas such as nuking Iran or sending 100,000 U.S. troops as unacceptable to Trump and the public.

Davis had quoted Haley’s earlier warning that Iran’s regime would never follow through on deals, abandon nuclear ambitions, cede control of the Strait of Hormuz, stop backing terrorist proxies, or become a normal country.

Haley last week also criticized U.S. outreach to Tehran, pointing to a Wall Street Journal report on a surge in hangings of dissidents. She argued the crackdown showed the regime’s anti-American posture remained deeply rooted.

Earlier this month, Haley strongly backed U.S. strikes on Iran, saying "Iran will always play games," and called for increased pressure on Russia and China over their support for Tehran.

Fragile Ceasefire Faces New Military Pressure

The United States and Iran agreed Sunday to halt retaliatory strikes and resume technical talks Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, according to Axios. The talks seek to salvage a fragile 14-point interim peace memorandum signed June 17 after a three-day burst of attacks across the Middle East.

Photo Courtesy: lev radin on Shutterstock.com