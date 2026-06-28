Trump Issues Warning To Iran, Musk Mocks Billionaire Tax Plan And More: This Week In Politics

It’s been an eventful week, with some of the most influential figures making headlines. Here’s a quick roundup of the major political stories you might have missed.

Donald Trump Warns Iran ‘Will No Longer Exist’ If Ceasefire Violations Continue

President Donald Trump cautioned Iran of dire consequences if it continues to breach the ceasefire agreement. The U.S. Central Command launched fresh strikes on Iranian military targets in response to an Iranian drone attack on a Panama-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Elon Musk Mocks Gavin Newsom’s Billionaire Tax Plan

Elon Musk took a jab at California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s proposed billionaire tax plan with a meme. Newsom, a potential Democratic contender for the 2028 presidential election, suggested a federal minimum tax on billionaires and closing tax loopholes used by ultra-wealthy individuals.

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Benjamin Netanyahu Says It’s Time For Israel To End Military Dependence On US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for Israel to become self-sufficient in weapons production to strengthen its position in the ongoing conflict with Iran. Netanyahu made these remarks during a meeting with reserve combat officers in the West Bank’s Gush Etzion.

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Stephen King Says ‘Nobody’ Is Vandalizing The Reflecting Pool

Author Stephen King refuted President Donald Trump’s allegations of vandalism at the Reflecting Pool, accusing Trump of corruption linked to government contracting practices. King dismissed Trump’s claims in a post on X, stating that “Nobody is vandalizing the Reflecting Pool, and Trump knows it.”

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Trump Picks Former Marine, Oklahoma Trooper Lance Schroyer As ICE Director

President Donald Trump nominated Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper and U.S. Marine, to serve as the director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Trump announced the pick on Truth Social, praising Schroyer as a “proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst.”

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