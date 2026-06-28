US Sends Search Teams, Chinook Helicopters To Quake-Hit Venezuela As Death Toll Climbs

The U.S. military expanded disaster relief operations in Venezuela as twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck the South American country overnight Wednesday.

Pentagon Deploys Air, Ground And Space Assets

U.S. South Command (Southcom) announced Saturday that a specialized rapid response unit is en route to assist Venezuelan authorities in resuming airport operations after a cracked runway damaged Caracas’ main airport.

A C-17 aircraft is transporting Miami-Dade search and rescue teams to join ongoing recovery efforts. Teams from Fairfax County and Los Angeles are already on the ground. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters are staged in nearby Curaçao for airlift support.

U.S. Space Force is providing satellite imagery to help relief planners identify where aid is needed most.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described it as a “whole-of-government response.” In a Thursday statement, Rubio said, “The Department of War is going to have [sic] play a logistical — big logistical role here, because they have the ability to land in challenging places.”

Diplomatic Reset Accelerates Coordination

The relief effort also comes amid a recent diplomatic shift. The United States established an embassy in Venezuela under interim President Delcy Rodríguez, who assumed power after the U.S. military captured Nicolas Maduro.

According to an Associated Press report, the death toll has risen to 1,430 as of Saturday, with families reporting at least 68,900 still missing.

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