Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said inflation has reached a three-year high and blamed tariffs from President Donald Trump for contributing to rising prices across food, housing, gas and health care.

Inflation Hits 3-Year High

On Saturday, in a post on X, Warren pointed to new inflation data showing continued price increases in May.

"Inflation just hit a 3-year high, nearly double what it was before Trump’s tariffs," she wrote.

She added, "Health care, food, gas, and housing—all up in May. Americans deserve lower costs, but Trump is raising them."

Democrats Criticize Trump As Inflation Rises

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill) said inflation has reached 4% and accused Trump of focusing on personal projects instead of economic relief.

He said Trump prioritizes "his reflecting pool, his ballroom, and his arch," and added he "doesn’t care about your financial situation."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said inflation has hit a three-year high and gas prices are "out of control," while also criticizing what he called a "reckless war of choice with Iran."

He stated, "Republicans have failed the American people. We will not."

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) cited core PCE inflation rising to 3.4%, its highest since October 2023, and listed Republican priorities he called symbolic distractions, ending with the warning, "November is coming."

Inflation Rises To 3.8% As Bessent Defends Tariff Strategy

Earlier, Inflation rose to 3.8% in April, its highest level since May 2023, as energy and shelter costs pushed prices higher and reduced expectations for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that prices increased 0.6% on the month, while core inflation rose to 2.8%.

Energy was a key driver, with gasoline, fuel oil, and electricity all posting sharp gains that contributed to a 17.9% annual rise in the energy index.

Shelter costs also accelerated, adding further pressure to overall inflation.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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