Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump Is 'Not Well' And 'Too Old For The Job'

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said that Donald Trump is "not well" and "too old for the job," while arguing that Republican officials are afraid to publicly challenge him due to political retaliation.

Scaramucci Criticizes Trump And GOP Fear Culture

On Saturday, in a post on X, Scaramucci wrote, "Donald Trump is not well and he’s probably too old for the job."

He added, "That’s not politically correct but it’s probably right."

He further said that Trump is "surrounded by a fearful group of people who are afraid to lose their jobs, afraid of getting tweeted at, afraid of getting primaried by someone he hand-selects to knock them out."

"That’s why we’re frozen," he added, suggesting that internal GOP dynamics discourage dissent.

Scaramucci also referenced the fable The Emperor Has No Clothes, writing that he once found it "ridiculous" as a child, "now I get it" at age 62.

He implied that people avoid stating what he views as obvious truths about Trump due to fear and political pressure.

Scaramucci Criticizes Trump On Economy And Leadership Style

Earlier, Scaramucci criticized President Trump, arguing that rising debt, inflation risks and economic inequality reflect deeper systemic problems in the United States.

Scaramucci said Trump "has no economic philosophy," pointing to high federal spending and debt levels as signs of financial stress.

He also said both major parties contributed to a "K-shaped economy," where wealth gains are concentrated among higher-income households while others fall behind.

He further argued that Trump was "a symptom, not the disease," linking his rise to broader issues such as high housing costs and stagnant wages that have fueled populism.

Scaramucci also described Trump as more personable in private than in public and said he tends to engage repeatedly with people who challenge him, writing, "He craves the pushback. He just can’t admit it."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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