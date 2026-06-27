Trump-Backed Gaza Board Draft Would Shield Officials From Arrest, Legal Proceedings: Report

A leaked draft resolution reportedly tied to a Trump-backed "Board of Peace" proposes sweeping legal immunity for officials, contractors and others involved in Gaza reconstruction, prompting questions over accountability and oversight.

Proposed Immunity Shield for Gaza Operations

On Saturday, according to a draft obtained by The Guardian, the proposed resolution would grant legal immunity to members of the Board of Peace, its administrative office, international forces, contractors and Palestinian technocrats involved in Gaza operations.

The language reportedly shields them from "any arrest, detention or legal proceedings" tied to their work in the territory.

Property Access and Internal Claims System

The draft also suggests the body could receive access to public property in Gaza "free of charge" and establish an internal mechanism to adjudicate claims involving property damage, injury, or death linked to its operations.

A Board of Peace official rejected the framing, saying, "There is no operative resolution or immunity framework of the kind described in your questions."

The official also called suggestions of "lawlessness or impunity" "wrong" and insisted oversight and accountability mechanisms would exist, though details were not provided.

Legal experts cited in the report raised concerns about the scope of the proposal.

Attorney Emily Schaeffer Omer-Man said it "looks like an attempt to exempt the board, and all of its personnel, from accountability for potential legal violations."

Rutgers law professor Noura Erakat warned it could create "a legal system unto itself."

Trump Gaza Board Sets $1Billion Entry Rule

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced the formation of a Gaza "Board of Peace" to oversee post-war governance and reconstruction, calling it a key part of a U.S.-backed peace plan.

The board was set to supervise a Palestinian technocratic committee handling daily administration in Gaza, alongside a broader proposal for an international force to secure the territory and train local police.

A draft charter said countries would need to contribute at least $1 billion to gain permanent membership. Members would serve up to three-year terms, but top financial contributors could bypass term limits.

Trump, as chairman, would have controlled membership invitations and board decisions.

Critics had warned that the structure could function as a parallel system to the United Nations.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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