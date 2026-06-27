Trump Warns Iran 'Will No Longer Exist' If Ceasefire Violations Continue

President Donald Trump on Saturday warned that the Islamic Republic faces destruction if it continues violating a two-week-old ceasefire agreement.

Trump Issues Existential Warning To Tehran

“There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job,” Trump posted. “If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

Strikes Resume After Tanker Hit In Hormuz

U.S. Central Command said its forces carried out new strikes on Iranian military targets, including surveillance, communications, air defense, drone storage and mine-laying facilities, after an Iranian drone hit a Panama-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz early Saturday.

“Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to,” CENTCOM said, calling the action a “direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping.”

The exchanges come little more than a week after Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at a permanent peace deal.

On Saturday, the Joint Maritime Information Center raised the Hormuz security threat level to “substantial.”

Vice President JD Vance, who served as Trump’s chief negotiator on the conflict, wrote on X, “Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. But violence will be met with violence.”

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