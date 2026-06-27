Trump Picks Former Marine, Oklahoma Trooper Lance Schroyer As ICE Director

President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper and U.S. Marine, to serve as director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Schroyer To Head Agency

President Trump announced the pick on Truth Social, calling Schroyer a “proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a fellow Oklahoman, praised the nomination, citing Schroyer’s 29-year career and federal-state immigration enforcement work.

Mullin wrote on X, "President Trump made a great pick, and I’m confident Lance’s strong leadership and firsthand experience will empower the men and women of ICE to deport criminal illegal aliens, secure the homeland, and protect the American people."

Confirmation Battle Ahead

If confirmed, Schroyer would take charge of an agency in the midst of a major expansion. Last year, Congress approved a one-time $75 billion funding package to add 12,000 officers and expand detention capacity.

The nomination comes after the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to allow mandatory immigration detention without bond hearings, including for some noncitizens who have lived in the United States for years.

ICE has not had a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration.

Schroyer’s nomination follows former Director Todd Lyons‘ resignation in late May. David Venturella, a former private prison executive, has been serving as acting director and is expected to remain until Schroyer is Senate-confirmed.

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