Usha Vance just gave Gap-owned Old Navy (NYSE:GAP) its most unexpected endorsement of the year — and it only cost her $8.75.

The Second Lady fired back at the New York Times on Thursday after the paper published a fashion analysis arguing that her fitted Old Navy maternity dress carried “political significance” and reflected the White House’s broader embrace of the MAGA “pronatalist movement.”

The piece, titled “The Politics and Power of the Pregnancy Image,” examined the maternity wear of Vance, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Katie Miller, wife of senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Vance’s response was anything but political.

“Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can’t wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks!” she posted on X, alongside a screenshot of her Old Navy receipt showing the discounted price.

JD Vance Sees A Career Opportunity

The Vice President wasn’t far behind. Spotting a thrifty shopper in the White House, he offered his wife a new job title.

“She bought a $50 dress for $8.75. America: meet your next director of the federal budget!” Vance wrote on X.

The dress had appeared in a Father’s Day Instagram reel featuring the couple, which the Times piece tied to the White House’s broader emphasis on family and fertility.

Old Navy Struggles Amid Muted Demand

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock



