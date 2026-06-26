On Friday, Iran said it targeted U.S. military positions in the region after President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iranian military sites, marking a sharp escalation in tensions following an alleged ceasefire violation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Reveals Retaliatory Strike After US Military Action

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted U.S. military positions in response to fresh American attacks, Reuters reported.

The group did not identify the locations it targeted or provide details on any damage.

Earlier, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency published a statement attributed to the IRGC warning that its response to the U.S. attack would be “swift and decisive,” but later removed it without explanation, the report said.

Trump Orders Airstrikes After Alleged Ceasefire Breach

The U.S. military launched strikes on Friday after Trump accused Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement by attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to U.S. Central Command, American aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites as well as coastal radar installations.

The military said an Iranian one-way attack drone struck the Singapore-flagged cargo ship Ever Lovely off the coast of Oman on Thursday, while three additional drones targeting ships were intercepted.

“The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire,” Central Command said, adding that Iran’s actions “undermined freedom of navigation” through a vital global trade corridor.

Trump Warns Iran Of Consequences

Earlier on Friday, speaking at the White House, Trump accused Iran of breaching the ceasefire, according to CNBC.

“They shouldn’t be doing that. So, you’ll find out,” Trump said when asked whether Iran would face consequences.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that Iran launched “at least four One Way Attack Drones” at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, calling the attacks “a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

Vice President Vance Warns Iran Over Ceasefire

The latest exchange comes little more than a week after Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at pursuing a permanent peace agreement between the two countries.

Vice President JD Vance traveled to Switzerland last weekend for talks with Iranian officials on the deal.

In a post on X on Friday, Vance said the U.S. had upheld its commitments under the ceasefire.

“Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it,” he wrote. “If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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