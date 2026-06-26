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Map of Iran
June 26, 2026 5:18 PM 1 min read

US Launches Strikes On Iran Military Targets After Commercial Ship Attack In Strait Of Hormuz

The U.S. launched military strikes against Iranian military targets on Friday after Tehran’s alleged drone attack on a commercial cargo ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations as well as coastal radar sites in response to the June 25 attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely. The ship was sailing along the Omani coast while exiting the Strait of Hormuz when it was hit by what the U.S. military described as a one-way attack drone.

Photo: Shutterstock

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