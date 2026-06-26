Trump’s Intel And Defense Push Just Paid Off — For A Democratic Congressman

A congressman has also profited from a stake in Intel stock and may have witnessed a defense stock he owned getting a Trump-related boost as well.

Congressmen Cash Out Intel Stock, General Dynamics Stock

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Penn.) recently disclosed selling two stocks that may have received a boost from the Trump administration, according to data from Benzinga Government Trades.

The transactions were:

June 10: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in Intel stock

June 10: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock

Both stocks have hit new all-time highs in recent months. Intel has been helped by a boost in demand and the government stake.

General Dynamics is part of the defense sector, which has seen higher share prices thanks to ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the Trump administration’s push for a higher defense budget going forward.

Intel stock traded at $111.50 on June 10, 2026. Evans previously bought Intel stock several times since 2022, with a purchase on March 30, 2022, when shares traded as high as $52.51 and a purchase on April 3, 2025, when shares traded as high as $23.90.

This means that Evans sold his Intel stock for a profit of around 112.3% to 366.5%.

General Dynamics stock traded as high as $349.00 on June 10, 2026. Evans previously disclosed buying the stock on March 30, 2022, when shares traded as high as $245.63. This means Evans had a profit of at least 42.1%.

Evans previously reported selling Intel stock on May 7, 2026, which likely came at a large profit, too, based on the price that day and the prices at which the shares were bought in previous days.

Evans Trading History

Evans has been in the House since 2016 and will soon leave after deciding not to seek re-election in the 2026 midterm elections.

Over his 10 years in office, Evans has made over 180 trades valued at $2.1 million, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

Most years, Evans makes around $100,000 in trades.

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