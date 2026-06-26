Ro Khanna Says Democrats Can Win Over Trump-Voting Teamsters By Building A 'Bold, Aspirational Platform'

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said Democrats can win back Trump-supporting Teamsters by embracing "economic patriotism," arguing that a platform built around good jobs, lower costs, domestic manufacturing and national unity can reconnect the party with working-class voters.

Khanna Courts Teamsters Who Backed Trump

"Democrats can win Trump voters who are Teamsters," Khanna wrote Thursday on X. "A bold, aspirational platform of economic patriotism can inspire our nation."

The post included a clip of Khanna speaking to Teamsters at the 31st International Convention at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which ran from June 15 to 18.

"I know that there are Trump voters out here and I know there are people who voted for Harris," Khanna said. "But I want to say something to people who voted for Trump: we can’t go on in this country hating each other. We can’t go on in this country insulting each other."

"My appeal to you is, let’s find a way to treat each other with respect again, to treat each other with dignity again, to build an economy for everyone and to make us proud of being American, we’re all team America," Khanna added.

Teamsters Poll Shows Working-Class Warning

The appeal comes as Democrats continue wrestling with a working-class shift away from traditional party strongholds. The Teamsters released polling in 2024 showing rank-and-file members backed Donald Trump over Kamala Harris, 59.6% to 34%, in a national electronic poll.

Khanna’s argument centers on reaching those voters through populist economics instead of standard partisan attacks. He has promoted a new Economic Development Council and backed legislation to build new steel plants in deindustrialized towns, while also calling for U.S. strength in industries such as aluminum and shipbuilding.

Labor Push Targets Billionaire Power

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