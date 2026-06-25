Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is one of the most followed members of Congress when it comes to her disclosed stock and options trades. Here’s a look at the trades disclosed by Pelosi since the start of 2025 and the names added to her portfolio.

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Nancy Pelosi’s New Stock Picks

Since the start of 2025, here are the stocks that Pelosi has disclosed buying shares or options, including the most recently disclosed options purchased this month.

Pelosi’s trading activity can be tracked on the Benzinga Government Trades page.

The three Magnificent Seven stocks are Amazon, Nvidia and Alphabet.

Pelosi’s Trading Activity

Pelosi’s spouse, venture capitalist Paul Pelosi, is likely the one overseeing the investment decisions.

Pelosi’s husband has a history of buying call options that are in the money and have expiration dates of a year from the purchase date. He later exercises the options into common stock.

Investments are often made in the technology sector, favoring large-cap names.

Pelosi’s investments are made on a large scale. Transactions are often in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and sometimes in the millions.

The stocks above represent a portion of the current investment portfolio and the stocks held by the Pelosis, with a focus on the most recent investments.

Pelosi has made total stock and options transactions of $8.88 million in 2026, which is down from $48.6 million in transactions in 2025 and $39.2 million in 2024, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.

So far, 2026 includes nearly all buying of options and stocks. The past two years have seen more sales than buys by dollar volume.

Pelosi is not running for re-election in the 2026 election. That means she will no longer have to disclose her stock and options transactions starting in January 2027. This means this could be one of the last disclosures from Pelosi.

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