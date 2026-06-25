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Milwaukee, Wisconsin - July 15, 2024: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at the Republican National Convention.
June 25, 2026 6:38 AM 2 min read

Mike Johnson Vows To Advance SAVE America Act Through Budget Reconciliation: 'The Only Path....To Get That Done'

Speaker Mike Johnson  (R-La.) is spearheading efforts to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act through a third budget reconciliation bill.

Johnson’s announcement on Wednesday came shortly after President Donald Trump decided to cancel a signing ceremony for a comprehensive bipartisan housing package, stating that he would not sign the legislation until the Senate approves the voter ID bill, reported The Hill.

"The only path, I think, to get that done, because you’re never going to get seven Democrats to join 53 Republicans in the Senate to do that … you have to put it on a reconciliation bill,” said Johnson.

During a press briefing, Johnson revealed that he had discussed with Trump the possibility of using reconciliation, a process that allows Republicans to bypass the Senate filibuster, as the only route to get the SAVE America Act passed.

Trump Escalates SAVE Act Push

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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