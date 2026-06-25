Investor Kevin O’Leary said U.S. politics is likely to swing back and forth like an economic cycle, as debate over free-market capitalism versus more government-led policies intensifies ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

O’Leary Sees Cyclical Politics and Market-Driven Voter Shifts

On Wednesday, in a post on X, the investor and television personality argued that American politics behaves like economic cycles, shifting between ideological extremes before eventually returning to the center.

"Politics, like markets, tends to be cyclical. The pendulum swings, voters react, and the country often moves back toward the center over time," O’Leary wrote.

He added that electoral success often depends less on ideology and more on execution and practicality.

"Candidates who focus on pragmatism, economic growth, and job creation are more likely to resonate than those pushing ideological extremes," he said.

O’Leary also noted that predicting election outcomes is difficult, but said history shows voters tend to reward "moderation and execution" over rhetoric when they cast their ballots.

2028 Presidential Race Speculation Grows

Earlier, Vice President JD Vance said he would evaluate his political future after the midterm elections while remaining focused on his current role, as speculation continues over a possible 2028 presidential run.

He said he planned to discuss future steps with his family and emphasized that he did not want future ambitions to interfere with his duties.

He also noted that conversations with President Donald Trump about 2028 were infrequent and mostly strategic.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) signaled she had not ruled out a 2028 run but said her focus was on broader goals beyond political office.

She said she aimed to "change this country" and prioritize long-term policy outcomes over titles, stressing that she responds to current conditions rather than career planning.

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci also briefly entered the conversation after jokingly announcing a 2028 presidential bid as an April Fools’ prank.

The stunt, which included campaign-style messaging and a "Mooch 2028" hat, was quickly recognized as satire.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com