The White House has approached Congress for an extra $87.6 billion in spending to fund the Iran war and other initiatives, including aid to U.S. farmers and the Ebola response.

The request was made by Russell Vought, the White House Office of Management and Budget Director, in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday. Vought urged Congress to act on these “important and urgent requests as soon as possible.”

The request includes $21 billion for the Defense Department to bolster military capabilities, purchase munitions, and expand the U.S. defense industrial base, along with $1.4 billion for Ebola response efforts and $768 million for the Energy Department to support nuclear security and other energy-related initiatives.

Vought’s proposal also seeks $10 billion in aid for farmers affected by Trump’s trade policies, $500 million for projects in Washington, and $1 billion to renovate New York City’s Penn Station.

Defense Costs Continue To Climb

Democrats Push Back On War Funding

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn) criticized the package as structured to deter Democratic support and ensure its failure, while Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said Democrats would struggle to back funding for what she described as an illegal war, particularly amid cuts to domestic spending, reported The Hill.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock





