The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has reportedly cautioned shipowners about the use of unauthorized transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC has deemed such actions as “unacceptable and dangerous,” and has threatened repercussions for vessels that ignore its directives, reported local Iranian media on Thursday.

“Navigation outside these routes is highly dangerous and prohibited, and we warn all vessels to strictly avoid any movement outside the designated corridors,” the IRGC Navy warned

They said vessels must use only Iran-designated shipping routes and are required to coordinate with Iranian forces through approved communication channels, according to the report.

Iran Tightens Control As Oman Evacuates Ships

The warning followed a Saturday proposal by a naval information group, Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), recommending that ships use the southern transit route through Omani waters, with transponders activated, after confirming the corridor was clear of mines.

Trump Targets Gas Price Lag

A day after praising ‘record’ 19 million barrels of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and falling oil prices, President Donald Trump directed the DOJ to investigate oil companies for not lowering gasoline prices in line with the decline in crude oil costs and overcharging Americans at the pump.

At the time of writing, Brent crude oil price was trading 0.78% lower at $72.49 per barrel, while the WTI crude futures were trading 0.94% lower at $69.69 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the average gas price in the U.S. stood at $3.918 per gallon, as per AAA.

Apollo Chief Economist Torsten Slok said in a note on Wednesday that market “narrative” is shifting, with lower oil prices now seen as a potential inflation risk rather than a benefit.

He argued that cheaper energy could boost demand in an already strong U.S. economy, citing elevated inflation data, a robust jobs market, and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance. Slok warned that a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could further stimulate economic activity, potentially forcing the Fed to raise interest rates sooner.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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