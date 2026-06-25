Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) warned ultra-wealthy billionaires to prepare for a fight after progressive, socialist-backed candidates scored major victories in New York’s Democratic primaries, extending his populist offensive days after a bitter public feud with Elon Musk.

Khanna Warns Oligarchs After Progressive Wins

"Our message to the oligarchs: bring it on," Khanna wrote on X. "After last nights decisive wins, have a new, strong, bold Democratic party."

The post included a video clip in which Khanna argued that Democrats should embrace a sharper economic and foreign policy message.

"The reality is that our platform of a new deal is resonating; it’s a platform that says no to foreign wars, no to genocide, but it’s also a platform that says yes. Yes to Medicare for all, yes to childcare for all, yes to unions for all, and yes to a tax on billionaires and trillionaires," Khanna said.

Mamdani Allies Score Major Primary Upsets

Khanna was referring to a sweep by candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist whose allies defeated establishment-backed Democrats in several high-profile House primaries.

Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, both aligned with the left, were among the winners. Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander also won a closely watched race backed by Mamdani.

The victories showed growing strength for Democrats who want the party to focus more aggressively on economic inequality, unions, health care, child care and U.S. policy toward Israel. They also deepened internal party tensions, with centrists warning that a sharp leftward turn could make it harder to win swing voters in November.

Khanna’s message also tracks with his push for the Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act, a proposal with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that would impose a 5% annual wealth tax on Americans with more than $1 billion in assets.

Musk Feud Adds To Populist Fight

The post came after Khanna clashed with Musk over cuts made through the Department of Government Efficiency. Khanna accused Musk’s DOGE effort of helping dismantle USAID and cited a Lancet-linked estimate that aid cuts could contribute to 4.5 million child deaths globally.

Musk rejected the charge, threatened to sue Khanna, called him a liar and "Ro the Robber," and amplified calls for him to face prison. Khanna responded by challenging Musk to a televised debate over DOGE cuts and demanding that Congress subpoena him for testimony.

Khanna is not alone in defending the party’s insurgent wing. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said, "One of the things that makes the Democratic party great is it’s a big tent party, we need to stay that way." He added, "The focus has got to be the November election."

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