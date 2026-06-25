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Washington DC. 2026 February 24. President Donald Trump delivering his first official State of the Union address of his second term before a joint session of Congress
June 25, 2026 3:16 AM 3 min read

Trump Hails Rand Paul And Bill Cassidy's Reversal On War Powers Resolution: 'This Vote Puts Iran On Notice'

The Senate has refrained from rebuking the Trump administration for its military conflict with Iran after a late-night vote on Wednesday.

The vote concluded with a 50-47-1 result, reflecting a shift in some Republican swing votes from the earlier 50-48. These senators believe that a second rebuke could potentially disrupt ongoing peace negotiations with Iran.

Sen. Rand Paul, who has previously sided with Democrats on similar resolutions, announced his decision to vote ‘present’ instead of ‘no’ shortly before the vote. Paul’s decision was intended to avoid any potential harm to the negotiations.

Trump praised the Senate’s decision, in a Truth Social post, thanking Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) among others.

“This vote puts Iran on notice!” wrote Trump.

GOP Position Changes

This shift in Senate GOP stance comes after a heated closed-door meeting between Trump and Cassidy.

The Louisiana senator had questioned the effectiveness of the financial incentives offered to Iran, expressing doubts about the war’s progress. Cassidy later told reporters that Americans are not being given enough information about the situation and suggested the conflict does not appear to be unfolding as officials had indicated.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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