Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused President Donald Trump of blocking a major bipartisan housing bill after she said a planned White House signing was abruptly canceled, escalating political tensions over the nation’s worsening housing affordability crisis.

Trump Cancels Housing Bill Signing

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Warren said, "Congress actually passed legislation to DO SOMETHING about the housing crisis."

She added, "But now Trump is acting like a child. We’re going to keep fighting to get this done."

In a video clip, Warren said Trump expected to attend a signing ceremony but canceled at the last moment.

"Up until just a few hours ago, Donald Trump was planning to come over to Congress and sign the largest housing bill in decades," Warren said.

She added, "This is a huge bipartisan bill… supported by both Democrats and Republicans… and Donald Trump just doesn’t care. He’s canceled the signing."

She further criticized Trump’s stance on affordability, saying, "This is serious for a young family that can’t buy a home… this is serious business."

Trump Faces Backlash Over Housing Bill Block

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said Trump canceled the signing of a bill supported by both Republicans and Democrats, arguing it was designed to help Americans struggling with rent and home ownership.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Mass.) called the housing crisis a "national emergency" and urged immediate action, saying the bill should be signed to help working Americans cope with rising housing costs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) accused Trump of blocking affordable housing relief to advance a separate voting-related agenda, alleging he is delaying aid to families and calling him "a sick man."

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) also criticized Trump, saying he has shown no concern for housing affordability or rising costs affecting Americans.

Trump Cancels Housing Bill Event

Trump said on Truth Social that a planned housing bill signing and news conference were canceled until Congress passes a separate "SAVE AMERICA ACT," which he called a national emergency.

The bipartisan housing bill, passed overwhelmingly in the Senate, aims to boost supply and improve affordability, but the U.S. housing market continues to face high costs, a major shortage and declining construction activity.

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