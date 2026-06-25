House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) warned that supporters of Zohran Mamdani are spreading across the United States, calling it a serious political threat and urging Americans to "take this seriously."

GOP Warns Of ‘Mini Mamdanis’

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Johnson wrote, "There are MINI MAMDANIs popping up all around the country."

He added, "It is a dangerous thing — this is NOT a joke."

Johnson further said, "We are in a fight RIGHT NOW to save the Republic and EVERY AMERICAN needs to take this seriously."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said that Mamdani has effectively become the "leader of the Democratic Party" after candidates backed by Mamdani performed strongly in primary elections.

In comments shared on CNBC, Bessent referenced a past Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, noting that Trump had earlier predicted Mamdani’s growing influence within the party.

Bessent argued that the latest election results signal a shift in the Democratic Party’s direction, saying the outcomes show where the party is headed and suggesting that progressive candidates are becoming more central rather than fringe voices.

Trump Comments On Election Wins

Trump posted on Truth Social, "Mayor Mamdani pulled through 3 solid Communists, and has received loud and universal applause from the Fake News Media."

He added, "I went 16-0 last night, helping to elect wonderful American Patriots, and the Media doesn’t say a word."

Trump further added that his endorsement record over the past two years has resulted in "259 Primary WINS, and almost no losses, with Zero media attention!!! FAKE NEWS."

Mamdani Calls For Focus On Cost-Of-Living Issues

Earlier this month, Mamdani said the Democratic Party had lost focus on the economic concerns of working-class Americans and urged it to prioritize issues like housing, healthcare, and gas prices ahead of the 2026 midterms.

He argued that voters were primarily concerned with everyday costs such as rent, groceries and fuel and said the party needed clear answers on how it planned to address them.

Mamdani added that internal ideological debates were distracting from these "kitchen-table" issues affecting most Americans.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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